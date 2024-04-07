Ramadan sweets of the north

The average iftar item most people consume during the month of Ramadan include things like beguni, fried chops, chickpeas and puffed rice.

However, depending on which district, village or region you might be from, there might be some iftar delicacies that the rest of the world migtht not be aware of.

Such items include Dinajpur's Chhaana Jilapi, Nilphamari's Nikhudi and Rangpur's Moskat Shahi Halwa. These items are different types of confections crafted specifically for sale during the month of Ramadan.

Chhaana Jilapi

Ma Mistanno Bhandar, a sweetmeat shop at Kalitola area of Dinajpur, has been making Chhaana Jilapi for more than a decade. "Its look like a normal jilapi, but its taste, size and flavour are different," he said.

Curd is the key ingredient behind Chhaana Jilapi, said Dulal.

Nowadays, many shops are making Chhaana Jilapi in Dinajpur town, but Ma Mistanno Bhandar is the original.

Md Abdus Sattar, a resident of Dinajpur, said that Ma Mistanno Bhandar usually makes all kinds of iftar items, but the Chhaana Jilapi is the best.

A kilogramme of Chhaana Jilapi costs around Tk 200.

Besides, Chhaana Bora is another popular iftar item in Dinajpur.

Nikhudi

In Saidpur of Nilphamari, Nikhudi is one the best selling iftar items this year.

Shah Hotel Niribil, a shop at Shaheed Dr Zikrul Haq Road, has been making this item for the last two years.

Shah Arafat Rahman, owner of the hotel, said that they named the item as Nikhudi (precisely perfect) as it is made with a lot of precision. Curd and flour are key ingredient for making Nikhudi, which costs Tk 400 per kg.

Jahurul Islam, a resident of Saidpur town, said he finally tasted Nikhudi this year. His family members really enjoyed the delight.

Another customer echoed the same.

Shahi Halwa

In Rangpur city, Moskot Shahi Halwa is one of the most popular iftar items available.

Moubon Hotel of Kachari area of Rangpur city has been making the halwa for quite some time now.

This bright red dessert, also known as Shahi Halwa, is made with different ingredients including flour, nuts and Rooh Afza.

One kilogramme of Moskot Shahi Halwa costs Tk 260.

Amirul Islam of Ashratpur village of Rangpur city said that he has been buying Moskot Shahi Halwa for the last two year as his family members often request him to bring it for iftar.