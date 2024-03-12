Ramadan begins today

The holy Ramadan has begun in the country today as the crescent moon was sighted in Bangladesh sky last evening.

The National Moon Sighting Committee in a meeting, chaired by Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan, at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office decided that Ramadan will begin from today.

After the meeting, Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadar confirmed this to The Daily Star.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during the month of Ramadan to practice restraint, piety and generosity.

The government has already set the office timing for Ramadan from 9:00am to 3:30pm for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions. There will be a break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zohr prayers.

Taraweeh prayers began last night.

As per the decision of the committee, Shab-e-Qadr will be observed in the country on the night of April 6.