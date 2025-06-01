Rain batters Ctg, Sylhet; fears of flooding, landslide mount

A woman wades through knee-deep water during heavy rainfall in Sylhet city. Prolonged downpour caused severe waterlogging in many areas of the city. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Days of continuous heavy rain have inundated low-lying areas in both Chattogram and Sylhet, severely disrupting daily life and raising fears of landslides and flooding across the districts.

In Chattogram, roads were submerged, vehicles went off the streets, and landslide alerts were issued in several hilly areas. In Sylhet, the season's highest rainfall caused widespread waterlogging, while major rivers swelled alarmingly due to rain and runoff from upstream in India.

A motorcyclist and a rickshaw-puller struggle to make their way through a flooded road in Sylhet city. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Chattogram

Continuous rain over the past few days has flooded many low-lying areas in the port city, causing sufferings to the people, particularly the office- and school-goers on the first working day of the week.

According to Abdur Rahman, assistant meteorologist at the Chattogram Divisional Weather Office, 123mm of rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours till 9:00am today.

He said the heavy rain is caused by an active monsoon and a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The rain has continued for the last three days and is likely to persist over the next few days as well.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the weather office has warned about possible landslides in the hilly areas. The local administration has also been alerted.

Many areas, including GEC, Katalganj, and Oxygen mor, have gone under water.

Mohiuddin, an employee of a travel agency in Muradpur, said, "There were fewer vehicles on the road today because of the rain. I had to pay extra fare to reach my office."

Meanwhile, the district administration has started public announcements and opened shelters in landslide-prone areas, asking locals to move to safer places.

Tin-roofed houses partially submerged in floodwater in a low-lying area of Sylhet city. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Sylhet

Sylhet city recorded 404.8mm of rain, the season's highest rainfall in 24 hours till 6:00am today, causing waterlogging in various parts.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Sylhet office, an additional 14mm of rainfall was recorded between 6:00am and 9:00am today.

Due to heavy rainfall in Sylhet, as well as in upstream regions of Meghalaya and Assam in India, water levels in the Surma and Kushiyara rivers have risen sharply, crossing the danger level at two monitoring points in Zakiganj and Kanaighat upazilas.

The Surma was flowing 70cm above danger level at Kanaighat at 6:00am -- a sharp rise from 29cm below the danger mark just 12 hours earlier, according to the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

The Kushiyara was flowing 73cm above danger level at the Amolshid point in Zakiganj, compared to 187cm below the threshold the previous evening.

Meanwhile, the Surma was still flowing 49cm below danger level at the Sylhet city point, while the Kushiyara was 38cm and 27cm below danger level at Sheola (Beanibazar) and Fenchuganj points, respectively.

Heavy downpour since yesterday noon triggered severe waterlogging in different areas, including MAG Osmani Medical College, Shahjalal Uposhohor, and Majortila in Sylhet city.

Sylhet City Corporation's Chief Engineer Nur Azizur Rahman said, "The waterlogging situation today is better than yesterday. Our teams are active in each area to ensure prolonged water stagnation does not occur due to clogged drains or canals."

However, due to the continuing downpour and rising river levels, the risk of flooding looms in several upazilas, including Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Beanibazar, Golapganj, and Fenchuganj.

Many low-lying areas in these upazilas have already been inundated, and Dhakadakshin Union Bazar in Golapganj is experiencing severe waterlogging. Tourist attractions, including Jaflong, Sadapathor, and Bichanakandi, have been flooded severely and declared off-limits for tourists.

Golapganj's acting UNO and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Faisal Mahmud said, "Though river water is still below danger levels in the upazila, waterlogging occurred in the Dhakadakshin market area due to poor drainage. The adjacent Kakeshwari canal has long been encroached and polluted, preventing proper water flow."

Kanaighat UNO Tania Akter said, "I've visited riverbanks and lowlands. Although the Surma is above the danger level, the riverbank embankments are still a few feet higher. While some low-lying areas are inundated, no flooding has occurred so far."

[Our correspondents from Chattogram and Sylhet contributed to the report]