Rab intelligence wing worked as 'killing force' in enforced disappearances: Shafiqul

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the intelligence wing of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had worked as a killing force in incidents of enforced disappearances.

At a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, he presented the findings of a report on enforced disappearances submitted to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today.

Alam said that the report depicted how people were disappeared and detailed the number of individuals killed during the tenure of the ousted Sheikh Hasina government.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has so far identified about 1350 cases of enforced disappearances, he said, adding that it is finding new cases every day.

The press secretary said the commission has scrutinised the 1,350 cases.

