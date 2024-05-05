Punish polluters, grabbers: speakers

The government must ensure exemplary punishment to those who are destroying waterbodies and green areas in Dhaka, said speakers at a programme yesterday.

They also said many government projects that were implemented in the city have been ineffective due to a lack of adequate monitoring.

The rising temperature in the city is the consequence of the loss of its biodiversity, filling up of canals and waterbodies, unplanned construction, and lack of greenery, they added.

Urban planners joined the discussion organised by Bangladesh Institute of Planners at its conference room in the capital's Banglamotor area.

Reading out a written statement, Adil Mohammed Khan, president of BIP, said the capital's green area has decreased to only nine percent while waterbodies to just 2.9 percent in the last 28 years, according to a BIP research report published last year.

An ideal city should have at least 25 percent green space and 10-15 percent waterbodies, he said.

"Temperature in the metropolitan area is soaring due to the trend of constructing closed glass buildings with air-conditioning, disrupting natural light and air circulation in the design," he added.

Adil placed a 23-point recommendation, including roadside tree plantation, ward-wise master plans, controlling use of air conditioner, and reducing concrete structures.

"Misuse of natural resources and unplanned urbanisation are to blame for the rise in Dhaka's temperature," said BIP's general secretary Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan.

Involving planners and following Rajuk's master plan are necessary before implementing any project, he said.

"We must move away from the commercial thinking of using ACs in Dhaka, while parks, open spaces, and waterbodies are being destroyed," said Abu Nayeem Shohag, a planner at BIP.

Around 5-10 percent of Dhaka residents use ACs, which is one of the key reasons behind the city's temperature change and climate damage, said planner Redwanur Rahman.

He urged the government to enforce controlled use of such luxury goods.