Protests continue in Khulna for 3rd day demanding KMP commissioner’s removal

Leaders and activists of the Student Against Discrimination (SAD) continued their protest for the third consecutive day today, demanding the removal of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Md Zulfikar Ali Haider.

Protesters staged a sit-in outside the KMP headquarters, blocking roads and chanting slogans.

The demonstration began around 3:30pm, with participants occupying both sides of the road in front of the KMP headquarters.

Students from differents colleges and universities in Khulna joined the protest, along with members of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal.

Protesters blocked Khan Jahan Ali Road, stretching from Sundarban College to Rupsha Traffic Intersection, halting all vehicular movement, chanting slogans such as "Light the fire, burn the fire," and "Police Commissioner Zulfikar is a dictator."

The demonstration stems from an incident on Tuesday when locals in the Khan Jahan Ali Police Station area detained Sub-Inspector (SI) Sukanta Das and handed him over to the police after allegedly assaulting him.

However, police later released him, sparking outrage among the protesters.

The students allege that Sukanta was released due to the direct intervention of Commissioner Zulfikar Ali Haider and several other senior officers.

In response, the student leaders issued an ultimatum on Thursday night, demanding the commissioner's removal by this noon.

As the deadline passed without action, the protesters resumed their demonstration.

Rumi Rahman, one of the spokespersons for the Khulna chapter of SAD, said, "The law and order in Khulna has become alarming. People feel unsafe. Since Zulfikar Ali Haider took charge as commissioner, things have deteriorated. He refuses to take any action against influential ruling party figures. We demand his immediate removal."

Meanwhile, KMP sources confirmed that SI Sukanta was arrested in Chuadanga on Thursday and has been sent to jail following a court order.