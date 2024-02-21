Bangladesh
Protesters surround Bandhu office

A group of protesters, led by suspended BRAC University adjunct lecturer Asif Mahtab Utsha, surrounded the office of Bandhu Welfare Society in Kakrail this afternoon to demonstrate against gender diversity.

The demonstrators held up banners protesting the operations of Bandhu.

Mahtab came into the limelight when he publicly tore the pages of a seventh-grade book of the national curriculum, which contained a story called "Sharifa's story" that detailed the ordeals of a transgender person.

He was not offered a teaching contract by BRAC University for "vandalism".

Bandhu is an organisation that promotes gender equality and advocates for reproductive rights, including that of the gender-diverse community. They have been operating for the last 20 years.

Speaking at the protest today, protesters including Mahtab called for others to join them in their agitation. They also live-streamed the protest.

Utpal Barua, officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station, confirmed the matter. "When they saw the police coming, they left the area.

