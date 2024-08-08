This freedom has to reach every home: Yunus

Muhammad Yunus commended the youth for their campaign and expressed his gratitude for what he said was Bangladesh’s second “Victory Day”.

Set to be the head of the interim government, the Nobel laureate spoke soon after landing in Dhaka to the student leaders of the anti-quota campaign and members of the civil society that included some of the people who may form the interim government.

Yunus said, “The benefits of this freedom, however, must reach every home of Bangladesh.” Without that, achieving this a second time would be meaningless.