This freedom has to reach every home: Yunus
Highlights-
- Prof Yunus arrived at Dhaka airport at around 2:15pm
- He was welcomed back by army chief, students
- He is set to become the chief adviser to the interim government
- The new interim government will be sworn in tonight
Professor Yunus reached his Gulshan residence from the airport at around 4:30pm. He will go to Bangabhaban after taking rest for a while.
Muhammad Yunus commended the youth for their campaign and expressed his gratitude for what he said was Bangladesh’s second “Victory Day”.
Set to be the head of the interim government, the Nobel laureate spoke soon after landing in Dhaka to the student leaders of the anti-quota campaign and members of the civil society that included some of the people who may form the interim government.
Yunus said, “The benefits of this freedom, however, must reach every home of Bangladesh.” Without that, achieving this a second time would be meaningless.
Abu Sayed’s image is etched in every heart: Yunus
In an emotional press conference after his return to Bangladesh, Prof Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to Abu Sayed, who was among the first killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
“I am remembering Abu Sayeed,” said Yunus, pausing to control his emotions. “His image is etched in every heart. The courage he showed in standing arms outstretched in front of police firing, no one was afraid after that.”
Yunus is set to take charge of the interim government, three days after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.
Prof Yunus addressing media at Dhaka airport
Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold a press briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, where he arrived today around 2:15pm.
Yunus is set to take oath as the chief adviser to the interim government at 8:00pm today.
After an Emirates flight (EK-582) carrying Yunus landed at the airport around 2:15pm local time today, he was received by Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman and key organisers of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement.
From the airport, he is scheduled to go to his Gulshan residence. Later, he will be sworn in at Bangabhaban tonight.
Prof Yunus welcomed back by army chief, students
Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, who is set to become the chief adviser to the interim government, arrived in Bangladesh from Dubai this afternoon.
An Emirates flight (EK-582) carrying Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:15pm local time today.
Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman and key organisers of the anti-discriminatory student movement welcomed Dr Yunus at the airport.
The new interim government will be sworn in tonight.
The decision of making Prof Yunus the chief adviser came after a meeting was held Tuesday on the formation of the interim government between key organisers of the anti-discriminatory movement and President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
The country is facing uncertainty after resignation and fleeing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising against her and her Awami League government. In the mob violence and rioting that followed, at least 142 people died across the country.
Her resignation followed around three weeks of violence that had its origins in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs.
Between July 16 and today, over 400 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes.
On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.
The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths. The government toppled in the space of three days.
Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.
Comments