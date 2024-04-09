Bangladesh
Tue Apr 9, 2024
Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 01:12 AM

Prof Fazlul Halim's death anniv today

Tue Apr 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 01:12 AM

Today is the 28th death anniversary of Fazlul Halim Chowdhury, former vice chancellor of Dhaka University.

Prof Halim served as DU VC from 1976 to 1983. He resigned from his VC post expressing solidarity towards the anti-autocratic movement.

He was a member of the University Grants Commission from 1974 to 1976. He established the Department of Applied Chemistry at Rajshahi University.

He was also the president of Bangladesh Chemistry Association.

His daughter, Prof Sadeka Halim, is the incumbent VC of Jagannath University.

