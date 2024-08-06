Problem in leadership, not police force; don’t attack cops: Additional DIG

Culprits involved in killing students and general people will be arrested and legal action will be taken them, said Sohel Rana, additional deputy inspector general of Bangladesh Police.

"Following the victory of students and people, I am sure that the new government will arrest the culprits and take appropriate legal actions against them," he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"The problem is in the leadership, not the police force. The guilty will be punished. Please, don't attack innocent policemen," he urged.

"Bangladesh Police is now seemingly leaderless. The accused have gone into hiding. Junior officers and members are directionless. They are not guilty," the police official said.

"Under the current circumstances, I seek cooperation from all to protect a state institution in the interest of the country. I believe that the administrative system and leadership of the police will be active soon," reads the statement.

He also urged people to refrain from destroying police and state resources.