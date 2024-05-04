Press council: An institution still finding its feet after four decades

Established over four decades ago, the Bangladesh Press Council -- beset by a lack of manpower, and currently without a board -- is yet to become a body that wields meaningful authority in the country's journalism landscape.

Apart from the chairman and secretary, there are only eight staffers, including guards, to operate the quasi-judicial body, operating under the framework of the Press Council Act-1974.

The tenure of the previous board ended last December and a new board is yet to take charge.

The 14-member board is responsible for executing all the functions of the council, including resolving cases.

The board consists of three working journalists who were nominated by the journalists' organisations, three editors nominated by the Editors' Council, three by the Newspaper Owners Association Bangladesh, one by Bangla Academy, one by the University Grants Commission, one by the Bar Council, and two members of parliament nominated by the Speaker.

Established in 1979, the press council was intended to uphold press freedom and enhance the standards of newspapers and news agencies.

Additionally, there are eleven more mandates, including helping newspapers and news agencies maintain their freedom, building up a code of conduct for newspapers and news agencies and journalists following high professional standards, and encouraging the growth of a sense of responsibility and public service among all those engaged in the profession of journalism.

But it could not function properly, said senior journalists.

Analysing the annual reports from 2015 to 2022, this newspaper found that only 64 cases were filed with the press council, all against journalists for their reports.

The senior journalists said the council lacks the authority to provide redress to both individuals and journalists.

It can only reprimand parties if they are found guilty, which discourages many from seeking its help, they said.

Dip Azad, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), emphasised the need to update the council's mandate.

"The press council operates under the outdated Bangladesh Press Council Act-1974. Journalism has undergone significant changes over the past five decades, yet the act remains unchanged," he said.

He added that they have long demanded amendments to the act. However, the draft prepared included unrealistic punishments, leading to journalists' protests, he said.

"The proposed act included provisions for imprisonment and fines. We argued that journalists' incomes have stagnated over the past decade. How can they afford fines?

"We advocate for an empowered press council to enhance the standard of journalism. It should serve as a safeguard for both individuals and journalists, enabling all to seek recourse when their rights are jeopardised," Dip said.

Shyamal Dutta, editor at daily Bhorer Kagoj and a previous board member, said they were working to empower the council.

"We are taking initiatives to make the council more effective and functional. Discussions are ongoing in this regard," he added.

Press Council Chairman Md Nizamul Haque said the tenure of the previous board ended last December, and since then, there has been no board.

Among the 14 members, 12 board members were confirmed, but the notification was not issued as the two other members from parliament were yet to be nominated by the Speaker, he said.

He also said there was a manpower crisis.

Asked about the provisions of jail sentences and fines in the draft act, he said it was now pending at law ministry and he was hopeful that in the final draft, these provisions will not be included.

Replying to a query, the former judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court said they have also been providing training, seminars, and other programmes for the development of the journalists.