President urges unity for prosperous Bangladesh, emphasises communal harmony

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today called for unity among all citizens, regardless of caste or religion, to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

"The existing harmony and mutual amity in society must remain intact to accelerate national progress and prosperity," the president said during an event at the Bangabhaban to mark Durga Puja, where he exchanged greetings with members of the Hindu community.

Shahabuddin urged everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to support those affected by the recent floods.

He emphasised that the core message of all religions is human welfare and said , "We are all Bangladeshis, connected with each other. There is no place for majority or minority distinctions in our country. Religious values should be used for the welfare of the nation and its people."

Highlighting the significance of this year's Bijaya Dashami, the president expressed hope for building a progressive and peaceful society rooted in mutual sympathy, harmony, and human values for future generations.

The president also extended his greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja, reiterating Bangladesh's tradition of communal harmony.

Later, the president exchanged greetings with the invited guests.

Leaders of the Hindu community, foreign diplomats and Hindu dignitaries of various professions attended the event.

Religious Affairs Adviser A F M Khalid Hossain, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Hindu religious leaders and the president's secretaries were present on the occasion.