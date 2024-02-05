Prepare a list of parks, playgrounds in Dhaka: HC

The High Court yesterday directed the authorities to prepare a complete list of all existing parks and playgrounds in Dhaka metropolitan within the next six months.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat also ordered stopping construction of commercial establishments on parks and playgrounds and ensuring public access to the existing ones.

The HC gave the order in response to a petition filed by BELA.

Mayors of Dhaka north and south city corporations, the Rajuk chairman, and chief engineer of the Public Works Department, were made respondents to the order.

The bench also wanted to know why the authorities were not taking steps as per the Detailed Area Plan to ensure adequate parks and playgrounds in the capital.