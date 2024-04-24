A predator on Dhaka streets

Man arrested for child pornography

Tipu Kibria used to be an author of children's books.

In addition to several popular rhyme books in the market, there is also a horror series for children written by him.

Behind the apperance of a respectable position in society, he has been involved in child pornography for around 30 years.

He is also wanted for this crime internationally, in at least 25 countries outside Bangladesh.

Back in June 2014, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Tipu based on information from Interpol.

He was in jail for the next six years and got out in November 2020.

But Tipu, now 58, did not change. Recently, the Australian Federal Police informed Bangladesh police about this repeated offender.

Based on that, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit initiated an investigation leading to the arrest of Tipu and one of his associates, Kamrul, from the Khilgaon area of the capital yesterday.

Confirming the development, Ahamedul Islam, deputy commissioner of the CTTC unit, told The Daily Star, "Tipu got involved in child pornography again after his release from jail. He used to send the videos to Italy and Australia using encrypted apps."

STREET CHILDREN WERE HIS TARGETS

CTTC officials said Tipu's targets were boys aged between 10 and 14 years old.

He has a racket across the capital to bring street children into his den. The members of this gang are mainly addicts.

He provided gang members with amounts ranging from Tk 200 to Tk 500, along with mobile phones and SIM cards, as incentives for each child they brought to him. This network is mainly led by two scrap traders -- Kamrul and Delwar.

Drives are underway to arrest Delowar, said Obain Rakhaine, assistant commissioner of the CTTC unit.

LABS, STUDIOS INSIDE THE HOUSE

The cops rescued two children from Tipu's studio during yesterday's drive.

The studio had a camera for filming and a computer for editing among other tools. Police also recovered a Google Drive link, in which hundreds of photographs of children were found.

INVOLVED IN CRIME SINCE 2005

During primary interrogation, Tipu confessed he went back to making pornographies after getting bail in 2020, when an Italian national approached him.

Tipu would receive US $1,000 for sending five pornography videos. The videos were between 10 to 12 minutes.