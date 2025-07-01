Police struggle as key top posts lie vacant

Sidelining, forced retirements of cops make matters worse

Police are grappling with operational challenges as more than 400 key posts have remained vacant over the past 10 months, impairing the force's ability to combat crime.

At least 424 vital positions, including nine of additional inspector general of police (IGP) and 34 of deputy inspector general (DIG), are vacant. Also among the vacancies are two positions of additional DIG, 47 of additional SP, and 332 of assistant SP, shows Police Headquarters data.

Besides, 119 top and mid-level officers, including DIGs, additional DIGs, and SPs, have been attached to various units without specific responsibilities, meaning their main duty is to attend office and do paperwork.

The force has been weakened further by a spate of forced retirement following the fall of the Awami League government through a mass uprising that left over 1,400 people dead -- many of them in police shootings.

Many police officers have been accused of suppressing dissent through arbitrary arrests, torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearance during the tenure of the past government.

In recent months, at least 40 officers with 25 years of service have been sent to forced retirement. Another 23 officers with the ranks of ASP and above have been arrested in cases related to the mass uprising. At least 57 officers -- from additional DIG to ASP -- have been absent from duty for over 60 days.

Asked, Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general at the PHQ, said promotions, postings, and filling of vacancies are part of a routine process.

"We effectively maintained law and order during recent festivals, including the Eid and puja, without any reports of major crime... We are ready and capable of facing any situation."

He, however, acknowledged that the force faced some challenges following the mass uprising, but said it's now functioning to the best of its ability.

Police sources say a section of officers are frustrated at the delay in promotions and also the authorities' decision to attach officials to various units without giving them specific responsibilities.

Seeking anonymity, an official with the rank of SP said, "We perform our duties as per government instructions. If any police officer commits any crime, action should be taken against him. But it's frustrating that officials are being attached to different units without any specific duties."

A DIG-level officer said, "Officers junior to me have been promoted under political considerations. With only a few years left until retirement, I'll end my career as a DIG if I'm not promoted soon."

Echoing the officer's sentiment, an additional SP said, "The stress surrounding promotions and postings often outweighs concerns about public security and law enforcement strategies."

During recent visits to six police stations in Dhaka city, The Daily Star correspondents talked to locals and found that police officers often avoid recording complaints unless a crime draws media or public attention.

On June 10, police recovered the body of 22-year-old Rakibul Hasan with multiple injury marks in the capital's Mirpur-11. His hands were cuffed and legs tied with a scarf.

His mother, Rozina Begum, said local criminals had previously attacked him at a hospital. But when she tried to file a case at Pallabi Police Station, police only recorded a complaint and took no action. "My son would have been alive if police had taken action immediately after that attack."

Contacted, Sub-Inspector Hossain Mubarak, who recorded her complaint, said he could not recall any details about it.

Earlier on May 31, two suspected criminals were beaten to death in Darus Salam. Locals alleged that the duo were involved in mugging.

"We called police, but no one came. So, locals took the law into their own hands," said a resident of the area.

However, Rakibul Islam, OC of Darus Salam Police Station, claimed they respond to all calls and regularly conduct drives.

Police have not been able to make any headway in scores of murder cases filed over the last 10 months.

One such example is the case filed over the killing of BNP leader Kamrul Ahsan Shadhon. He was shot dead in the capital's Badda area on May 26, but no arrests have been made.

Earlier, the body of a five-year-old girl was found in a sack on May 14, a day after she had gone missing. Her mother filed a case with Tejgaon Police Station, but police are yet to make any arrests.