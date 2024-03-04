Police recover foreign nationals’ body in Ctg hotel

Police recovered the body of a foreign national from a hotel in Chattogram city today after hotel staff found the man lying in a pool of blood in his room.

According to the deceased's passport, his name was Zdzislaw Michal Czeryba, 58, and he was a Polish national who came to Bangladesh for work.

He was the quality control officer of a buying house in Dhaka. He recently went to Chattogram to do quality checks at a readymade garment factory, police said.

Mustafijur Rahman, deputy commissioner (south) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star, "He came to Chattogram on February 24. The hotel staff found his body in a pool of blood in his room and informed police.

"Police found injuries marks on the back of his head and other parts of the body, which indicate that it might be a murder. His room was also found ransacked," he added.

"Crime scene experts from CID, PBI, and DB police are investigating the incident," he added.