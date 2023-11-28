Police ready to prevent subversive activities: DMP

Police are prepared to foil any subversive activities in Dhaka city, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Police Commissioner Dr Mahid Uddin, warning that those who will carry out those acts will be arrested.

The commissioner said this while speaking at a press conference at the DMP media centre in the city's Minto Road area.

He said police are committed to protecting the lives of city dwellers and protecting their property.

"This is part of our responsibility and the police have been and will remain steadfast in performing that responsibility," he added.

Mahid Uddin said the main purpose of those who are involved in sabotage is to create panic for implementing the programmes of different political parties.

Those carrying out subversive activities will be arrested wherever they are, he added.

He said those who set buses on fire mainly get into the bus in the guise of passengers and after setting fire with petrol they quickly escape.

Sometimes they try to throw something from a short distance, he said.

The DMP commissioner assured that police patrol has been intensified and more personnel have been deployed at various check posts.