PM seeks more ADB support for socioeconomic development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought further support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expedite Bangladesh's endeavour for its people's socioeconomic development.

She said this when ADB Vice President (Sector and Themes) Fatima Yasmin called on her.

"Our main goal is people's socioeconomic development and inclusive advancement as the government is especially prioritising rural people's development," PM's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at the Gono Bhaban.

According to Islam, the premier told the ADB vice president that her government also focused on increasing the purchasing power of the country's people, as it would help expand industrialisation and create more job opportunities.

Sheikh Hasina sought ADB's support in sectors like climate change adaptation, agriculture, river excavation and restoration.

She called upon the ADB vice president to take up more people-centric projects so that a large number of people could get benefits.

The prime minister also mentioned her government's initiatives to open up different wings for the private sectors during 1996-2001 to take it forward, resulting in expansion of employments.

Fatima Yasmin said Bangladesh is a top priority country for the ADB, and from 2009 to 2023, ADB support to Bangladesh has increased by five times to $3.4 billion.

She also told the premier that ADB is keen to implement projects like river restoration, river-based tourism, recreation centres and irrigation as it is also prioritising climate change adaptation, human and social development, technical education and health sector projects.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Economic Relations Division Secretary Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky were present.