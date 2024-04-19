PM rues lacking in extraction of sea resources

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits a stall at Livestock Services Week and Fair after inaugurating it yesterday. Organised by the Department of Livestock Services of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the two-day event at the old Trade Fair Ground at the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar is open for all. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said it's unfortunate that Bangladesh has not been able to extract resources from the deep sea, although it has attained vast maritime territories.

"Actually, we are not getting any entrepreneurs for this purpose. This is the reality," she said.

The PM said this while addressing the inaugural session of Livestock Services Week and Fair to promote poultry and dairy farmers and the development of the sector.

Department of Livestock Services of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry organised the two-day fair at the old Trade Fair (Banijjo Mela) Ground at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, beside the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Hasina said Bangladesh has attained huge maritime boundaries and to utilise the marine resources, it has also announced a plan for a blue economy.

"But, unfortunately, we have not been able to extract resources from the deep sea," she said.

The PM also said the prime aim of her government is to ensure food security first, then nutrition.

The government is working to mechanise agriculture and for that, special attention has been given to this issue, including providing subsidies, she added.

She emphasised more research work, saying no country can advance without it.

PM Hasina also emphasised improving the storage capacity of all kinds of products, including food grains, fish, and meat items, to ensure food security.

She asked the people concerned to provide safe food to the fisheries and livestock to make food safe for humans.

The premier also encouraged the private sector to step forward to improve poultry, fisheries, and livestock items in the country.