PM reaches Germany to join Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today arrived in Germany on a three-day official visit to attend Munich Security Conference 2024.

A flight of the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines arrived in Munchen Franz Josef Strauss Airport, Munchen, Germany at 16:34 hrs (Munich time).

The prime minister was received by Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan at the airport.

This is her first official tour abroad since being re-elected as the prime minister for the fourth consecutive term in last month's parliamentary polls.

The Munich Security Conference is considered the world's leading forum for debating security issues.

A flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am (Bangladesh time) carrying the prime minister and her entourage members.

During her stay in Munich from February 16-18, Sheikh Hasina will also hold meetings with German chancellor, Ukraine's president, prime ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands on the sidelines of the security conference.

Indian external affairs minister will also call on the Bangladesh prime minister.