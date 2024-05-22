Energy
Star Digital Report
Wed May 22, 2024 09:57 AM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 09:58 AM

Most Viewed

Energy

Gas supply to remain shut in parts of Dhaka for 10hrs tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Wed May 22, 2024 09:57 AM Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 09:58 AM

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 10:00am to 8:00pm tomorrow due to gas pipeline replacement works.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off are Moghbazar, Noyatola, Madhubag, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Meer-er-bag, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabag, and Eskaton (Dilu Road).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All kinds of gas supply to household and commercial consumers will remain halted during the specified time, said Titas.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

Titas has expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্বাস্থ্য

আতঙ্কের আরেক নাম সরকারি হাসপাতালের লিফট

'আমি যেকোনো সময় মারা যেতে পারি সারাক্ষণ এমন ভয় নিয়েই কাজ করতে হয়।' 

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

কাল ১০ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না ঢাকার যেসব এলাকায়

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification