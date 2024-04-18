PM opens Livestock Services Week and Fair in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Livestock Services Week and Fair aimed at promoting poultry and dairy farmers through development of the sector.

The prime minister formally opened the 2-day fair at the old Trade Fair Ground at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar beside the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Department of Livestock Services of the fisheries and livestock ministry has organised the fair.

The fair will remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm every day. No entry fee is needed for the visitors.

The farmers of poultry and dairy sector across the country will join the event to display their cattle and birds in the fair.

Simultaneous fairs have been organised at 466 upazilas of 64 districts.

The prime minister visited the fairground and stopped at various stalls to see the livestocks displayed at the show.

According to the organisers, some 25 pavilions and 30 stalls have been set up in the fair ground to showcase the varieties of livestock of the country. Of those, seven pavilions have been dedicated to the government authorities.

More than 3,000 farmers out of total 55,000 members of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association from Dhaka, Cumilla, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Bogura, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, Benapole, Kushtia, and Chuadanga, and other districts joined the fair.

According to the organisers, the fair will provide the grassroot farmers to conduct business with the mega companies.