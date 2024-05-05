PM opens Armed Forces Institute of Pathology Bhaban and Sena Prangan Bhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today opened the newly constructed Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Sena Prangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in Dhaka cantonment.

She unveiled the name plaques of the multi-storey AFIP Bhaban and Sena Prangan Bhaban.

The premier entered AFIP Bhaban after cutting a ceremonial ribbon and visited different facilities installed in the new building. AFIP Commandant Major General Nishat Jubaida highlighted its main features and facilities to the PM.

In 2019, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the project titled "Extension and Modernization of the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP)" in order to fulfil the growing demand of pathology services. The project is being implemented before the stipulated time of December 2024.

The 14-storey building is equipped with a modern laboratory where the latest technology, like next generation sequencing, automated microbial identification system, transmission electron microscope and multi-headed microscope were installed to ensure international standard services.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Prof Samanta Lal Sen, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, among others, were present.

Then, the prime minister entered Sena Prangan after cutting a ribbon.

The army central auditorium, Sena Prangan, has been constructed for organising various national and international-level events like important meetings, seminars and social events.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and high army officers were present.