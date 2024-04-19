PM building future Bangladesh: Finance Minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina started work on building future Bangladesh to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the finance minister has said.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali made the comments while exchanging views with the officials and employees of Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC yesterday.

The finance minister is now in Washington to lead a Bangladesh delegation to the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran also spoke on the occasion, according to a message received here.

The finance minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to establish a developed and prosperous Bangladesh and the country is marching forward under her dynamic leadership.

Mahmood Ali said that the prime minister has taken the responsibility of completing the unfinished work of Bangabandhu and she is taking the nation to its desired goal.

But, he said, the anti-liberation forces, who still exist in the country, are carrying out destructive acts to hinder ongoing development.

Mahmood Ali, the first Pakistani diplomat in the USA to defect for Bangladesh during the Liberation War, reminisced his diplomatic life in New York in 1971.

Earlier, the finance minister placed a floral wreath at the bust of the father of the nation at the Bangabandhu Corner of the embassy.