PM to attend ESCAP session in Thailand next week

Discussions underway to add bilateral component to visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to depart for Bangkok, Thailand on April 24 to attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The session, titled "Leveraging digital innovation for sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific", will be held from April 22 to 26 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu will accompany the Prime Minister during the visit.

Discussions are underway to add a bilateral component to the visit which might see signing of half a dozen bilateral cooperation documents, said a diplomatic source.

The prime minister is scheduled to return home on April 27.

The session aims to strengthen regional cooperation on utilising digital technologies to accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Government leaders and ministers from across Asia and the Pacific, along with other stakeholders, will discuss how digital innovation can contribute more inclusively to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across various sectors.

Moreover, participants will be able to identify opportunities to fully unleash the transformative potential of digital innovations and discuss pathways to strengthen their contribution to sustainable development, said the organizers.

A digital innovation fair will provide space to engage with a broad range of partners and stakeholders showcasing digital innovations that are already contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals across the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is well-positioned to leverage digital technologies for overcoming sustainable development challenges. The region is already recognized as a hub for innovation driven by technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Digital Finance, GovTech, and the Internet of Things.