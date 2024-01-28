In pictures: Vanishing flood flow zones

Gone are the lush green low-lying paddy fields that served as the flood-flow zone on the Turag in Birulia on the western edge of the capital.

In just a decade (From 2014 - 2024), the land has been filled and several businesses have sprouted there.

The restaurant in the fore of the photo, taken this month, has also encroached upon the Turag, which has been demarcated by pillars sticking out of the ground.

Photos were clicked from the same spot by The Daily Star's SK Enamul Haq.

2014

Photo: SK Enamul Haq/Star

2015

Photo: SK Enamul Haq/Star

2016

Photo: SK Enamul Haq/Star

2019

Photo: SK Enamul Haq/Star

2024

Photo: SK Enamul Haq/Star

