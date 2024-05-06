Petition seeks HC directives to curb tree felling

A rights organisation yesterday filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive upon the government to curb cutting of trees across the country to protect the environment.

Advocate Manzill Murshid submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) after media published news of trees being cut down in various areas despite the recent rise in temperature.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar may hold hearing on the petition, he said.

In the petition, the HRPB said the amount of vegetation required for healthy living in Dhaka is decreasing day by day and the recent rise in temperature is making the living conditions of people more miserable due to which the right to decent living is being violated.

Moreover, due to the cutting of trees planted in the social forestry agreement across the country, there is an adverse reaction on the environment.

The HRPB urged the HC to order the environment ministry to form a seven-member committee consisting of environmentalists, environmental scientists, professors of environmental science from Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities who will grant permission to cut trees in Dhaka if necessary.

It also requested the court to ask the ministry of public administration to issue a circular in seven days to stop felling of trees and to direct for forming a committee comprising of district environment officer, principals of government colleges, social workers, environmentalists, president or secretary of district bar association and civil surgeon headed by the deputy commissioners so that no trees can be felled without its permission.