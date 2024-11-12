Pera Shandesh: A Sarishabari treat loved far and beyond

If you've ever had Pera Shandesh from Jamalpur's Sarishabari, you'll know why it has stood the test of time.

It was over two hundred years ago when locals first developed a taste for this traditional sweet, which has since gained popularity not only at home, but also in many far flung places.

Photo: Collected

Although Pera Shandesh is now available in most sweet shops across Jamalpur, it was first prepared in Sarishabari upazila, said Nirmalendu Rajon Ghosh, a sweet shop owner in Shimla Bazar.

"We need one kilogram of sugar and four and a half litres of liquid milk to make one kilogram of Pera Shandesh," said Rajon, adding that they use no additional ingredients in its preparation.

This small treat can be stored for 15 to 20 days at room temperature. Each Pera Shandesh weighs around 40 to 50 grams and is approximately two inches long and half an inch wide, explained Sumon Ghosh, another shop owner in Shimla Bazar.

Photo: Collected

The cost of preparing one kilogram of Pera Shandesh is about Tk 350 to 360, and it sells for Tk 400 to 420 per kilogram, Sumon added.

According to Chandan Pal of Kalachand Sweets, "It has great demand in our area, and we produce at least 100 to 120 kg of Pera Shandesh daily."

After meeting local demand, they supply the sweet to other parts of the country, including Mymensingh, Sherpur, Tangail, and Dhaka.

"We even send Pera Shandesh abroad," he added.

The preparation of Pera Sandesh is a complex process, where precise measurements are needed to ensure the perfect taste.

The milk curd requires an exact sugar ratio, otherwise, the taste will vary, said Juwel Miah, who specialises in making the sweet.

Zakaria Jahangir, a local, shared that he has loved Pera Shandesh since his school days for its unique flavour.

Another local Aminur Rashid Titu said, "I sometimes send Pera Shandesh to my brother, who lives abroad."

Sharmin Akter, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Sarishabari, said that Pera Shandesh is a traditional sweetmeat of the area, and locals are keen to secure GI status for it.