Pay arrears before 20th of Ramadan

Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati demanded that their salaries be paid by the 20th of Ramadan at a procession in front of Jatiya Press Club yesterday.

They also urged to clear their arrears, bonuses, and overtime payments within the same period.

"The government and the owners should play an active role in ensuring that the workers can spend good time with their families during Eid. The country's economy and the garment industry rely on the labour of workers, but they don't get the opportunity to enjoy the festivals with their families. After working all year, when Eid arrives, the owners begin to give excuses," speakers said at the procession.

Referring to the official Export Promotion Bureau data, they said exports increased by about 13.93 percent between February 2023 and February 2024.

Taslima Akhter, president of Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati, said, "According to official data, the export rate has increased this year compared to last year. But when it comes to paying salaries and bonuses to the workers, the owners take loans from the government on various pretexts."