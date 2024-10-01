Palestinian ambassador calls on Prof Yunus

Ambassador of the State of Palestine Yousef Ramadan paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his office this morning.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interests, global support for Palestine, genocide in Gaza, and tension in the Middle East, according to a press release issued by the chief adviser's press wing.

The Palestinian Ambassador appreciated Prof Yunus' speech in the United Nations, saying it was timely and shed a much-needed spotlight on the Palestinian issue.

"You've called spade a spade," said the ambassador.

Promising continued support for Palestine and its people, Prof Yunus said he hopes the state is liberated soon.

Ramadan said some 60 Palestinian doctors who had received medical education in Bangladesh were now serving the patients in Gaza, adding that two hundred more Palestinian students were waiting to receive higher education in Bangladesh.