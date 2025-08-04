Padma devours land, displaces families

Erosion threatens Daulatdia ferry terminals

Rising water levels in the Padma River have triggered fresh erosion in Rajbari's Daulatdia ferry ghat area, threatening three active ferry terminals and placing over a thousand families at risk of displacement for the past two weeks.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority Aricha office, only terminals 3, 4, and 7 of Daulatdia's seven ferry terminals remain operational. Terminal 6 is out of service, while Terminals 1, 2, and 5 were lost to erosion in previous years.

During a recent visit to the ferry terminal area, fresh signs of river erosion were observed between terminals 6 and 7. Erosion was also visible downstream of terminal 7.

Locals said although erosion began two weeks ago, it intensified on July 25, when strong winds and large waves triggered more damage. Beyond the ferry terminals, multiple settlements and structures, including Bahirchar Sattar Member Para, Majid Matubber Para, Shahadat Member Para, local markets, mosques, and a school, are now under immediate threat.

In response, BIWTA placed geo-bags filled with sand in an attempt to contain the erosion. However, as river water levels continue to rise, locals fear further erosion could occur at any moment.

Nazma Begum, 53, a resident near terminal 3, said, "As the water of the river has been rising gradually, the erosion has started to devour our property."

Asma Begum, 36, a resident of Bahir Char village between terminals 6 and 7, said, "Due to high waves on July 25, the river devoured our house and kitchen within three hours."

Altab Mollah, 47, said, "The erosion has taken my only shelter. BIWTA has dumped geo-bags filled with sand, which is not enough to protect against the erosion."

His wife, Surjo Begum, added, "We had taken shelter here after losing our home six times to erosion. If it happens again, this will be the seventh time. I don't know where we'll go next. We've dismantled our roof, packed our belongings, and we're just waiting to find a place."

Officials at the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation said the erosion now stretches over a two-kilometre area along the terminals, placing all three operational terminals at risk. Terminals 4 and 7 are reportedly in the most critical condition.

"The ferry terminals have become unstable due to erosion. We have requested BIWTA to take immediate protective measures," said Mohammad Salah Uddin, assistant general manager of BIWTC's Daulatdia office.

Risab Ahamad, assistant engineer of BIWTA Aricha, said nearly 600 sandbags have been placed over the past three days as part of emergency repair and maintenance at the most vulnerable points.

However, sandbags have not yet been placed in the middle sections between the terminals. Additional funds will be required to carry out the remaining protection work, he added.