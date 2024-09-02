Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:32 PM

Bangladesh

Outpatient services at DMCH to resume tomorrow ‘on a limited scale’

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 06:10 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 09:32 PM
DMCH outdoor services to resume on a limited scale
Photo: Collected

Protesting doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today announced "limited scale" resumption of services in the hospital's outpatient and inpatient departments from tomorrow.

The emergency department will remain open as before, they said.

On behalf of the protesting doctors, Abdul Ahad, resident surgeon of Department of Neurosurgery at DMCH said this to reporters at a press conference held in front of the hospital's administrative building.

Read more

Patients suffer as doctors strike

Physician Abdul Ahad said that the outdoor services will run from 10:00am to 1:00pm from tomorrow and indoor services will be available on a limited scale.

He also mentioned two demands — arrest and punishment of the criminals who attacked on doctors and introducing "health police" under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), who will ensure security of the doctors at all hospitals.

The doctors will stage a sit-in programme from 8:00am to 10:00am tomorrow to realise their two-point demand.

emergency services open during doctors protest
Read more

Doctors declare 'complete shutdown'; health adviser sits with protesters

 

Related topic:
doctors protestoutdoor services at DMCH
push notification