Outpatient services at DMCH to resume tomorrow ‘on a limited scale’

Protesting doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today announced "limited scale" resumption of services in the hospital's outpatient and inpatient departments from tomorrow.

The emergency department will remain open as before, they said.

On behalf of the protesting doctors, Abdul Ahad, resident surgeon of Department of Neurosurgery at DMCH said this to reporters at a press conference held in front of the hospital's administrative building.

Physician Abdul Ahad said that the outdoor services will run from 10:00am to 1:00pm from tomorrow and indoor services will be available on a limited scale.

He also mentioned two demands — arrest and punishment of the criminals who attacked on doctors and introducing "health police" under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), who will ensure security of the doctors at all hospitals.

The doctors will stage a sit-in programme from 8:00am to 10:00am tomorrow to realise their two-point demand.