Medical services to resume in full swing from today

Say protesting doctors at DMCH

After two days of operations on a limited scale, medical services will resume in full swing across all departments of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other hospitals across the country from today (Wednesday), said protesting doctors of DMCH yesterday.

At a press conference, Dr Abdul Ahad, resident surgeon of Neurosurgery department of DMCH, said, "Considering the visible steps by the government regarding our demands and the overall situation of the country, we are announcing the resumption of all services in hospitals across the country."

"According to our demands, the hospital administration has ensured the safety of doctors and the accused, who attacked doctors, were arrested,'' he added.

"Formation of Health Police and reforming the Health Protection Act -- our second and third demands -- have been discussed with the health secretary. The secretary assured us that he will take effective steps to implement these demands at the earliest. A committee will be formed in this regard, said Dr Ahad.

Speaking with reporters, Dr Imam Hossain, another resident surgeon of Neurosurgery department of DMCH, said they postponed their protest as they have been assured by the ministry that their demands will be met.

Doctors and medical students went on strike from Sunday morning with four-point demands, following a attack on two doctors from the neurosurgery department of DMCH last Saturday.

Eventually, doctors, nurses, interns, and medical students called a strike in public and private hospitals nationwide.

However, service providers in most private and some public hospitals did not respond to the call for strikes.

Doctors returned to work after 10 hours at around 8:00pm on Sunday, after being assured that their demands would be fulfilled.

Work continued on a limited scale on Monday and Tuesday.