Those who have raised hands against doctors must face justice: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has condemned the recent attacks on doctors and called for justice.

In a video message from his verified Facebook account today, he said, "Safety of my doctor brothers must be ensured, and those who have raised their hands against them must face appropriate punishment."

He further commented that if anyone is responsible for the death of a patient, it should be investigated thoroughly, and justice should be served accordingly.

"If any hospital authority or doctor is found responsible for a patient's death, they too should be held accountable after proper investigation."

Issuing a stern warning, the student leader said, "No one should be allowed to think they can attack others at will. Students are vigilant against all conspiracies."

According to reports, on the night of August 31, students of a private university attacked doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, accusing them of negligence that allegedly led to the death of a student named Dipto. In protest, doctors halted medical services at Dhaka Medical College from that night.

On Sunday, doctors also announced a shutdown of services at all public and private hospitals across the country.

However, the protesting doctors suspended the shutdown on Sunday afternoon following assurances of arrest of those responsible for the attack on doctors.