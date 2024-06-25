Our concerns were largely unaddressed

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting in New Delhi on June 22, in which they discussed both bilateral and regional cooperation. Former foreign secretary Md Touhid Hossain and former ambassador M Humayun Kabir shared their views with The Daily Star’s Porimol Palma.

The statements from the two leaders of Bangladesh and India appear to be quite ambitious. However, they don't address the challenges that the people of Bangladesh face.

The issue of sharing Teesta water did not come up. India has spoken about sending a technical team to look into how the Teesta water in Bangladesh can be conserved and managed, but how long it will actually take to ensure that the people in Bangladesh get enough water in the northwestern region remains a serious question. We know that China was interested to fund the Teesta management project, but now with India coming into the scene, it appears that the project would get stuck indefinitely.

Border killings have been an issue of concern for Bangladesh for long but regrettably, it has not seen any improvement. I also do not think that is going to improve anytime soon.

The two countries spoke of joint production of small satellites. I do not think Bangladesh has the funds to go for satellite production. Also, the purpose of the satellites is not clear. We should go for investments based on real needs. Do we really need a satellite?

Delhi extensively spoke of defence cooperation. I am not sure how far it can go. We are not sure what India will manufacture. The country buys most of its sophisticated defence equipment from abroad and jointly produces missiles with Israel. I don't think India will go for joint missile production with Bangladesh. What can best happen is that the two countries can jointly produce ammunition.

The railway transit that was spoken about suggests that India wants to restore the rail communication as it was before 1947. However, we need to see how much funds are required for that. This transit, though close to the borders of Nepal and Bhutan, will mostly benefit India. I do not know how it will benefit Bangladesh. As we already have high loan burdens, I do not think we should take further loans for projects that don't serve the best interests of the Bangladeshis.

I think this visit is a reflection of close relations between the two governments, both of which have entered a new term. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go on a China visit soon and things will become clearer after that.

Prime Minister Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Modi had one-to-one meeting. We don't know exactly the content of the meeting. However, we assume that India has shared with our prime minister its concerns about China.