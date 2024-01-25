Organ Donation: Late professor helps two regain eyesight

Eighty-one-year-old Subhash Chandra Roy, former principal of Netrokona Government College, was admitted to a hospital in the capital on January 19. The professor had been suffering from severe anaemia and erosive gastritis issues. A day later, on January 20, he passed away.

Even in his death, the late professor continued to give back to society, as he once had through education, by donating his eyes.

Now, two individuals in need of cornea transplant were finally able to have their vision restored. One cornea was transplanted in the left eye of 62-year-old Suber Ali, a resident of Netrokona and the other was transplanted in the right eye of 52-year-old Jahangir Alam, a resident of Patuakhali.

The transplants successfully took place at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Sunday.

This generous contribution from Subhash was not a one-off incident. It seems four other members of his family donated their bodies posthumously in the past.

"Before his death, my father pledged the posthumous donation of organs at Bangladesh Notary Public in Dhaka, on his own accord, without anyone's prompting," said Titas Roy, elder son of Subhash.

Professor Subhash was a conscious citizen. Two people have regained their eyesight thanks to his donation. If more people like Subhash Chandra come forward and donate their organs, it would greatly benefit society, said BSMMU vice-chancellor, Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.