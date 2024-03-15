Once mighty, now a narrow canal

Once a mighty river, the 29-kilometre long Soilmari, which flows through Khulna's Batiaghata upazila, is in dire need of excavation.

Over the last five years, extensive siltation turned the 150-metre-wide river to a narrow channel, merely 3-4 metres wide. Encroachment by locals and filling up of the river by housing projects further aggravated the situation.

A huge amount of silt, carried by the tide, deposited on the river bed, said Bangladesh Water Development Board officials.

Experts blamed the lack of upstream flow, and construction of unplanned dams and sluice gates for the river's present state, adding that the entire waterbody will soon be lost if urgent measures to save it are not taken.

Water from at least 100 villages, including Beel Dakatiya, Gutudia, and Panchu, is drained through this river. Waterlogging will become common phenomenon in these areas if the river ceases to exist.

Visiting the river basin along Batiaghata, Khalashibunia, Baguladanga, Par Batiaghata, Mailmara, Dhani Bunia, Soilmari, Uttor Shilmari, and Jolma areas, hundreds of ponds were seen being dug by locals, while brick kilns are being built by encroaching the river.

"At least 20 housing projects are being developed by filling up the river with sand as the area is very close to Khulna city and the land is valuable," said Ananta Kumar Roy, former headmaster of Hogol Bunia Hatbati High School and a resident of Uttor Soilmari village.

"Even a decade back, big launches used to ply the river, carrying passengers. The waterbody became unnavigable after siltation began 2015-16," he added.

Robindranath Boiragi, a former union parishad member and a resident of Khalishibunia village, echoed him.

Residents of several villages, including Baguladanga, Pathorighta, Soilmari, Hatbati, and Hogolbunia, depend on the river for irrigation and livelihood, he said.

"Like all coastal rivers, Soilmari is naturally under the influence of tides. Upstream water used to maintain its flow. However, unplanned dams, sluice gates, construction of brick kilns and extraction of earth from the river are killing it," said Iqbal Kabir Jahid, chief advisor of Bhabadah Water Drainage Struggle Committee.

He emphasised the vitality of the role played by Soilmari river in supplying water to Bhabadah and Beel Dakatia areas, and serving as a lifeline for thousands in the region.

"If the river is not saved, people will not be able to live in this area due to permanent waterlogging," he added.

"We noticed some locals dug ponds to extract earth and some housing projects are trying to grab riverbed by dumping sand," said Abdur Rahman Tazkia, executive engineer of BWDB (Khulna division-1).

"Besides, two brick kilns grabbed much of the river's land. We will take action against the encroachers," he added.