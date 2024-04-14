Offices reopen tomorrow after Eid vacation

After five days of Eid and Pahela Baishakh vacation, offices, courts, banks, and stock markets will open tomorrow.

With the conclusion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival for the Muslim community, people are now returning to the capital. The Eid holidays spanned from April 10 to April 12. This was followed by the regular weekly holiday April 13, and the Bangla New Year holiday on April 14.

As a result, employees have been enjoying an extended break from April 10 to April 14.

After five consecutive days of vacation, offices will resume the regular schedule from tomorrow.

However, many of the government and private sector workers who went outside Dhaka for Eid have been on optional leave. As a result, it will take a few more days to start the proceedings in full swing in the offices, courts, banks, and stock markets.

The capital is set to return to normalcy next week as schools and colleges reopen.

However, journalists and employees in the newspaper industry have enjoyed an extended six-day Eid vacation for the first time. This was facilitated by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (Noab), which declared a six-day holiday period starting from April 9.