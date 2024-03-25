‘No syndicate in Biman’

Says its MD on allegations of ticket hoarding

Biman yesterday refuted allegations of the presence of a ticket syndicate or ticket blocking while selling to travel agencies.

"There is no question of ticket blocking. We don't sell tickets for any routes to an agent without names of passengers. This is beyond our policy," Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim said at a press conference at Biman's headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola.

He made the remarks while addressing allegations of the presence of a ticket syndicate, alongside the blocking of tickets of the national flag carrier.

"We don't spare anyone who is involved in any irregularities or corruption. Biman takes the highest action against its officials if someone is found involved in any irregularities," said the Biman MD.

As part of good management and success, Biman has incurred operations profit in the last three consecutive years since 2021, said the Biman boss.

Biman is transparent in providing services to its passengers at every step, he also said.

Addressing the briefing, Md Salauddin, director (marketing and sales) of Biman, said, "If any travel agents can see that a seat is empty, then it can be seen on our website, mobile apps, and in any office of Biman. It is equal for all."

Anyone can book a Biman ticket through mobile apps, mobile banking, or any payment system through cards if seats are available, as the website is open to all, he said.

"We only issue group tickets to tour operations and passengers visiting tourist points, after getting passengers' names and contact numbers, and for a certain period. Certain terms and conditions also need to be followed," he continued.

"A travel agent can hold a ticket for booking for a maximum of seven days if the flight is scheduled to fly after three to six months. But if the flight is scheduled to depart within a day or two, then they can do so for around three hours," he added.

Salauddin said Biman is the only airline that has not sold bulk tickets to any travel agents without the names of passengers in the last four years.

"We want to change people's (negative) perceptions of Biman," he added.

SMART CALL CENTRE

Biman yesterday launched a helpline -- "13636" -- through which passengers will get service, including buying tickets, expressing their grievances, and posting travel allegations.

Passengers at home and abroad will be able to get Biman's services through the helpline.