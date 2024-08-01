‘No shots were fired from Rab helicopters’

Says Rab HQ in statement

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Headquarters yesterday in a statement once again said that only teargas canisters and sound grenades were fired from their helicopters during the recent protests.

"No shots were fired from our helicopters. But a quarter is deliberately trying to make the use of helicopters controversial...," read the statement.

While explaining the death of 11-year-old Shafkat Samir during the ongoing violence on July 19, the Rab Headquarters said Samir was shot dead while closing the window of his house on the second floor of a four-storey building in the capital's Kafrul.

"Propaganda is being spread that Samir was shot dead from the helicopter of Rab forces. However, the helicopter travels in an uninterrupted pace, and the bullets move in a straight line...," Rab Headquarters said in the statement.

"Considering the overall situation... the speed of the bullet that hit his eye does not match in any way," the statement read. It said a rumour is spreading that Rab's helicopter was involved in the shooting of 6-year-old Riya Gope on the roof of her house in Narayanganj on July 19.

"No helicopters of the forces flew in the Narayanganj area on the day. Videos of all the activities, including helicopter patrol, have been captured by Rab forces. Rab helicopters fired tear gas and sound grenades in the capital's Shanir Akhra, Jatrabari, Rampura, Uttara, Basila, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, and Mohakhali to disperse those who created obstacles on the road... from July 19 to July 20," the statement added.

Earlier on July 25, Rab headquarters had issued a similar statement.