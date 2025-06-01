No extra charges at sacrificial cattle markets, govt-fixed hasil only: DMP chief

All sacrificial cattle markets must be confined within the boundaries approved by the city corporations

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali has warned that no cattle market lessee will be allowed to collect money beyond the government-fixed market fee (hasil) during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

He also instructed that no cattle-carrying vehicle from other districts should be forcibly directed into any particular market.

"All sacrificial cattle markets must be confined within the boundaries approved by the city corporations," the DMP commissioner said while presiding over a coordination meeting at the DMP Headquarters today.

The meeting focused on issues related to the security of sacrificial cattle markets, collection, preservation, and transportation of raw hides, and overall traffic and law-and-order management across Dhaka during the festival.

The DMP chief further instructed that loading or unloading sacrificial animals in unauthorised areas would not be tolerated. "If cattle traders are obstructed or forced to sell their animals under duress, strict legal actions will follow," he said.

He also directed concerned authorities to ensure that no one can charge excessive transport fares while carrying purchased animals from the market.

Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Sarwar urged the public to call the national emergency helpline 999 to report any irregularities and to record evidence, including videos, when possible.

"Avoid any misconduct with traffic police officers. If anyone blocks roads to set up illegal cattle markets, firm action will be taken," he said.

Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam warned against creating artificial shortages or spreading rumours about the cattle supply.

"Cattle markets must remain within their designated perimeters. Setting up markets on roads and causing public suffering will not be tolerated," he added.

Representatives from various intelligence agencies, specialised police units, Bangladesh Bank, Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology (University of Dhaka), Department of Livestock Services, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, both city corporations, Fire Service and Civil Defence, DPDC, DESCO, Dhaka District Administration, public and private service organisations, salt traders' association, Bangladesh Tanners Association, and lessees of cattle markets across Dhaka attended the coordination meeting.