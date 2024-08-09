No doubt elections will be fair: Khasru

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today said he was confident that the next national polls will be fair.

"There is no doubt about a fair election, not in Bangladesh, nor outside the country. That is why there has been a movement in the country, and blood has been shed," Khasru told reporters after meeting United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis around 11:00am at BNP Chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan.

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, International Affairs Committee member Shama Obaid and UN Human Rights Specialist Huma Khan were also in attendance.

"We have achieved independence for the second time with strong support from the people and the international community, especially the United Nations," Khasru said.

"Development partners of Bangladesh, who displayed concerns regarding the country's future, had their doubts dispelled today," he added.

Highlighting the need for the UN's support, Khasru said, "They are willing to give that support and are ready to work with everyone."

"I came here this morning to meet my colleagues from the BNP. The UN plays an important role in supporting the transition of government. We are engaging with all stakeholders, civil society, and all political parties," said Gwyn Lewis.

She also assured of looking into an investigation to understand what has happened, while also focusing on reconciliation and advancing their development priorities in Bangladesh.

"The United Nations will continue to assist in the development of Bangladesh under this new interim government until the next election," she added.