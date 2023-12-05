National Professor Dr Abdul Malik no more

National Professor Brigadier (Retd) Dr Abdul Malik, founder of National Heart Foundation, passed away this morning. He was 94.

Shahjadi Sultana, additional director (public relations) of National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, said Dr Malik breathed his last around 9:40am while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held after Zohr prayers at the National Institute of CardioVascular Diseases, and his second namaz-e-janaza was held after Asr prayers in Shyamoli.

His third namaz-e-janaza will be held after Maghrib prayers at the National Heart Foundation Hospital in Mirpur-2.

He will be buried at his family graveyard in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed her deep sorrow at the passing of Dr Malik.

In a condolence message, the premier said Dr Malik was the pioneer of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh. "He was a successful doctor, renowned teacher and social worker as well."

She said Dr Malik has been awarded and appreciated in various ways for his philanthropic activities.

"His contribution to the field of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh will be remembered forever," Sheikh Hasina added.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family.