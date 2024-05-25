Nation celebrates 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh's national poet, renowned as the "rebel poet" for his powerful literary contributions across various Bengali genres.

Born in Churulia village, West Bengal, on this day in 1899, Nazrul's works inspired resistance against injustice and oppression. His fiery poetry and creative genius have left an indelible mark on Bengali literature.

Government and non-government organisations, along with cultural platforms, are commemorating the day with various programmes, including cultural performances and discussions about Nazrul's life and legacy.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has organised numerous events to honour Nazrul nationally. Institutions such as Dhaka University are also hosting events. The poet's 125th birth anniversary will be observed in Mymensingh and Daulatpur, Cumilla, locations of special significance to him.

National broadcasting mediums, including Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, alongside private TV channels, will air the inaugural ceremony and special programs. Print media will publish special supplements to mark the occasion.

At Dhaka University, Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal led a gathering of teachers, students, and staff at Aparajeo Bangla at 6:15am to lay floral wreaths at Nazrul's tomb. A discussion about Nazrul's life and works followed.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs Naheed Ezaher Khan and ministry officials also placed wreaths at the poet's grave at 6:30am, followed by the ruling party Awami League at 7:30am. Bangla Academy paid tribute by placing wreaths at Nazrul's grave and portrait at Nazrul Mancha at 8:00am.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has planned a three-day programme from May 25 to 27 at the National Museum in Shahbagh, to be inaugurated by Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Begum Matia Chowdhury at 4:00pm.

Chhayanaut, a leading cultural institution, is hosting a three-day "Nazrul Uthsob 1431" starting from May 25 at Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban, Dhanmondi. The festival, featuring performances of songs, dances, readings, and poetry recitations, will conclude with the unveiling of "Nazrul Sangeet: Tothyo, Bhab O Shurashandhan," a publication on 50 Nazrul songs.

Nazrul, who wrote 2,600 songs, 600 poems, three novels, and 43 articles, began his career while serving in the British Army in 1917. His famous poem "Bidrohi" (The Rebel) was published in 1921. He later launched the magazine "Dhumketu" (The Comet) in 1922. His active participation in the Indian Independence Movement led to multiple imprisonments by British authorities.

Nazrul's works, rich in themes of freedom, humanity, love, and revolution, opposed religious, caste, and gender discrimination. His contributions to Bengali music include creating the genre "Nazrul Geeti", encompassing 4,000 songs.

In 1942, Nazrul began losing his voice and memory due to Pick's disease, a rare neurodegenerative ailment. In 1972, his family moved to Bangladesh at the government's invitation. Dhaka University awarded him an honorary post-doctoral degree in 1974, and he received the Ekushey Padak in 1976.

Kazi Nazrul Islam passed away in Dhaka on August 29, 1976, but his legacy endures, celebrated today and always.