Narrow, damaged road puts traffic at risk

A 20-kilometre stretch along the Pirojpur–Nazirpur–Gopalganj road is so narrow that vehicles face severe difficulties navigating it. The stretch is too tight to allow two fast-moving vehicles to pass each other simultaneously.

According to drivers familiar with the route, the road becomes noticeably narrower from Sikdermollic village in Pirojpur Sadar upazila and remains so until Matibhanga village in Pirojpur's Nazirpur upazila. Every day, over 1,000 Dhaka-bound vehicles use this route.

The situation is worsened by damage in several spots along the road.

"We have to pass through the narrow road at great risk, especially when vehicles approach from the opposite direction," said Ariful Islam, a driver of a Dhaka-bound bus.

Another driver, Raju Khan, said, "A huge number of locally motorised vehicles also use this road, and they often ignore basic traffic rules, which frequently causes accidents."

Locals said the route has been in poor condition for a long time, but no measures have been taken to improve it.

"When we drive the bus along this road, it jolts badly while crossing damaged sections, which harms the vehicle's parts," said Mohammad Shahin, manager of Emad Paribahan in Pirojpur.

Dhaka-bound trucks carrying wooden logs, green coconuts, and other goods also travel this road.

"Sometimes it becomes extremely difficult and risky to make way for vehicles coming from behind or from the opposite direction because the road is so narrow," said trucker Mohammad Ali.

"The road needs to be widened to double its current width. Otherwise, smooth movement will remain impossible," he added.

Tanvir Ahmed, executive engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) in Pirojpur, said 29 kilometres of the Pirojpur-Nazirpur-Gopalganj road fall within Pirojpur district and have an average width of 5.5 metres.

"We have sent a proposal to the higher authorities to widen it to 10.3 metres," he said, adding that if approved, they will be able to expand the road, easing the suffering of road users.