Nadim Murder: HC refuses to grant bail to prime accused

The High Court yesterday refused to grant bail to suspended UP chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the prime accused in the Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case.

The court, however, issued a rule asking the state to explain in two weeks why Mahmudul should not be granted bail.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain issued the rule following a petition filed by Mahmudul, now in jail.

Mahmudul's lawyer Mohammad Zaglul Kabir said his client filed the bail petition on the ground of having no knowledge about Nadim's killing and has been made accused in the case from personal grudge.

Nadim, who was the Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com and also the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, died on June 15 last year, a day after allegedly being attacked by Babu's supporters.

Nadim's wife Monira Begum filed the case with Jamalpur's Bakshiganj Police Station on June 17 against 22 named and 20-25 unnamed persons.

Mahmudul, the then chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad in Bakshiganj, is the main accused in the case.