One killed, another injured in explosion at Badda

A man was killed and another injured in an explosion at a house in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The explosion took place around 6:45am on the ground floor of the three-storey building, Talha Bin Zasim, an official of (media wing) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and recovered the body, he said.

Fire officials primarily suspected that the blast took place due to gas accumulated inside the flat due to a leak in the gas line, Talha said.

Fire service and police will investigate to find out the actual cause of the explosion, he added.