Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu May 30, 2024 08:37 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 04:04 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

One killed, another injured in explosion at Badda

Star Digital Report
Thu May 30, 2024 08:37 AM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 04:04 PM
Photo: Collected

A man was killed and another injured in an explosion at a house in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The explosion took place around 6:45am on the ground floor of the three-storey building, Talha Bin Zasim, an official of (media wing) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and recovered the body, he said.

Fire officials primarily suspected that the blast took place due to gas accumulated inside the flat due to a leak in the gas line, Talha said.

Fire service and police will investigate to find out the actual cause of the explosion, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification