Myanmar conflict: Explosions from across the border rock Teknaf

Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar was once again rocked yesterday by sounds of explosions coming from across the border in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The residents of the upazila living along the Naf river, which flows between the two countries, have been fearing for their safety as the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the rebel Arakan Army rages on across the border, our staff correspondent reports.

Nurul Alam, Teknaf upazila parishad chairman, said the sound of explosions has been intensifying, making people feel insecure.

Thick smoke was seen from Teknaf municipality area yesterday but it was not visible today, he added.

He also said fighting is going on between the junta troops and Arakan Army in Maungdaw Township and its adjacent areas, opposite Teknaf.

However, he has no information if Rohingyas living in Rakhine state are trying to enter Bangladesh due to this fighting.

According to sources at Border Guard Bangladesh, the border troops remain vigilant in the bordering areas.

The Arakan Army seized a border guard headquarters in northern Maungdaw Township on Friday, and its troops have entered the town, The Irrawaddy, a news website founded by Myanmar exiles living in Thailand, reported on Sunday.

Some junta troops fled to Bangladesh and the regime was launching repeated air and artillery strikes on Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Pauktaw townships on Friday and Saturday, the news outlet said.

A total 128 more armed Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) members have taken refuge in Teknaf through the Naf river on Saturday and Sunday amid ongoing conflict between the junta forces and rebel Arakan Army.

The conflict between junta troops and AA intensified from the beginning of February along the Ghumdhum border in Naikhonchhari upazila of Bandarban.

The junta troops had to step back, and many fled to Bangladesh due to the heavy intensity of the attacks by the rebel group. The AA captured a vast area of Rakhine State along the Bangladesh border and fighting has been continuing in the areas predominated by the Rohingya community.