‘My health, my responsibility’

Speakers tell event on cardiac care

A growing tendency of excessive commercialisation is taking place in the cardiac healthcare system in Bangladesh, which requires immediate attention, said renowned economist Hossain Zillur Rahman yesterday.

He said excessive commercialisation in the health service is a global phenomenon and Bangladesh is no exception.

Zillur, also former adviser to a caretaker government, was speaking at a seminar at National Sports Council Complex in Purana Paltan of the capital. Saaol Heart Center, Bangladesh organised the event titled, "19th National Saaol Heart Lifestyle".

Speaking as the chief guest, Hossain Zillur said, "My health is my own responsibility. The state's health budget can be increased tenfold, doctors can be more attentive, but if we ourselves are not aware, then it will not be solved."

Oil is the biggest enemy to the heart, said Bimol Chhajer, a non-invasive cardiac specialist from India, adding that everything can be cooked with water instead of oil.

''This is why cooking without oil is important for everyone, especially for heart patients,'' he said.

Changing food habits and lifestyle -- eating oil free foods, doing yoga and maintaining a diet -- can prevent heart disease, he added.

Mohon Raihan, chairman of Saaol Heart Centre Bangladesh, said Saaol Heart Centre was established in 2009 as a health movement to keep citizens free from the risk of heart disease.

Heart disease accounts for 30 percent of the world's deaths, he added.