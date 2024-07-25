Miscreants attacked students wearing police uniform: State minister Khalid

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for shipping, today said miscreants wearing police uniforms and other security forces attacked the students protesting for quota reform to tarnish the image of law enforcement agencies.

He came up with the remarks while addressing a programme in Chittagong Port Authority (CPA). CPA arranged the programme for distributing food items among the employees of the port.

Addressing as the chief guest, the state minister said "When the government requested the students for dialogue to fix the issue peacefully, miscreants carried out attacks on various establishments. Even, the miscreants attacked the students wearing the uniform of police and security forces to divert the blame on them."

He also said the ongoing curfew brought relief to people.

"I have witnessed several curfews in my life. I had seen the 1/11 curfew in 2007's January. But the ongoing curfew is different. It brings joy to the 16 crore people of the country. It brings relief easing tension from people," he said.